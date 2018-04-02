Blac Chyna Defends Wild Fight At Six Flags: I Will ‘Protect’ My Children ‘At All Costs’

Blac Chyna is defending herself in the wake of that crazy fight at Six Flags. She took to Snapchat to explain that her shocking behavior was because someone tried to ‘touch’ her child.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Blac Chyna, 29, wrote in a long message that she posted on Snapchat and Instagram on April 2. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”

Blac posted this message after videos surfaced of Rob Kardashian’s ex getting into an apparent altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on April 1. Blac can be seen hurling a pink stroller that her kids, Dream, 1, and King Cairo, 5, were riding in earlier in the day. Dream and King Cairo were not present during the incident. Blac also appeared to be screaming at someone and had to be held back by a member of her crew.

Blac, Dream, and King Cairo had been enjoying a fun day out on Easter Sunday at the amusement park before the incident went down. Despite being celebrities, Blac and her kids should be awarded the same amount of privacy as ordinary citizens. Hours after the wild Six Flags situation, Blac seemed to be in good spirits. All her focus was on her two kids. She posted a super sweet photo of Dream and King Cairo from their day out at Six Flags. “All love,” she captioned the adorable Instagram picture of her kids. She also posted a cute video on Instagram of Dream hugging her big brother. Dream and King are growing up so fast!