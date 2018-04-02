‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Judges Narrow Down The Contestants To The Top 24

It’s judgment day! The judges make their final decisions about who will round out their top 24. Follow along with our ‘American Idol’ live blog now!

Layla Spring is up first. She has to perform one last time for the judges and a live audience before the judges make their final judgment. She slays Tina Turner’s “Rolling on the River.” This little country princess is just adorable! The judges are a little scared to 16 year olds through, but Layla’s the exception.

Michael Woodard is the next to be judged. He tackles an Alanis Morisette’s “You Oughtta Know” and blows the judges away. It doesn’t take long for the judges to tell him that he’s going through to the top 24! Katy Perry’s crush Trevor Holmes sings Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” for the showcase. Katy can’t help but swoon, but she just wanted to see more from him. Trevor is the first person NOT going to the top 24.

Gabby Barrett is going all out for her showcase by singing a Carrie Underwood song. Despite the initial hesitation, Katy and Luke Bryan are pleasantly surprised by her rendition. She wants this opportunity to help out her family and make her dreams come true. Katy admits she’s not yet convinced, but they’re giving her one more shot!

Thaddeus Johnson has been in this situation before. Back in season 9, this is moment he got cut. Well, he’s giving it his all one more time. He thinks he’s ready. He performs a powerhouse rendition of Jill Scott’s “Hate on Me.” When he goes to the judges for his final judgment, he’s near tears. Despite his incredible performances, he’s cut by the judges. His family, friends, and Ryan Seacrest are absolutely shocked.

