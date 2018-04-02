’13 Reasons Why’: Katherine Langford & More Stars Post Heartfelt Messages On 1-Year Anniversary

Can you believe it’s already been a year since ’13 Reasons Why’ was released and changed everything? The cast posted the sweetest message about the experience on the show to honor the 1-year anniversary.

The hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why celebrated the 1-year anniversary of its release date on March 31, 2017. The show completely changed the game regarding teen dramas. 13 Reasons Why, based on the best-selling novel by Jay Asher, sparked important conversations about mental illness, rape, and suicide. The stars of the show are now near and dear to our hearts. 13 Reasons Why changed their lives just like it changed the lives of the millions of fans who watched the show.

Katherine Langford, 21, who plays Hannah Baker, posted a sweet message via Instagram. She wrote: “1 year ago today, @13reasonswhy premiered…Forever grateful to have had the opportunity to tell this story and to have worked with the most beautiful people – I can’t believe this was my first role.” Her onscreen mom, Kate Walsh, 50, posted a photo from the series and captioned it, “A year ago today, @13ReasonsWhy premiered. Endlessly proud of this project and all of the amazing people involved… Can’t wait to share season 2 with u. #13ReasonsWhy#oneyearlater.”

Christian Navarro, 26, who plays Tony Padilla, thanked the fans for opening their “minds and hearts to us” in his Instagram message: “A year ago yesterday we premiered a show with the hope that it would help change the conversation surrounding mental health and the way we interact with and listen to our young people. It was a labor of love and on March 31st 2017 we shared it with all of you. Thank you for opening your minds and hearts to us. We love you. #13reasonswhy #netflix#1yearanniversary.” Ross Butler, 27, who plays Zach Dempsey, penned a similar heartfelt message. “13 Reasons Why came out a year ago today and has led to one of the most eye opening, thought provoking, and loving years of my life,” he wrote. “To everyone who has opened up to a loved one, thank you. To everyone who has started a civil conversation about what needs to change, thank you. To everyone who has told someone that you are there for them, thank you. We’ll see you in the second season SOON. Love, Zach.”

Brandon Flynn, 24, who plays Justin Foley, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from when the cast filmed the school dance scene. He captioned the Instagram picture: “A year ago we showed the world this beautiful show and it’s been madness and beauty ever since. To everyone involved, I hope you’re having a beautiful day. To all the people who tuned in, you are the reason why we do this crazy thing. And to myself before all this happened and to the person I am right now, you’re gona be ok, your talent will grant you opportunities, but your experiences and your gratitude and your dreams, your bad and your ugly will be what makes you real and what makes you human and grounded and truly grateful for all this! Xoxo can’t wait to show you Season Two.”

Tommy Dorfman, 25, a.k.a. Ryan Shaver, posted a series of photos and a GIF to honor the anniversary of the show’s release. “WOW – I can’t believe it’s been a year since @13reasonswhy came out,” he said. “I’m so grateful for this show and all of you, and more importantly what this show has meant to you. I love this cast and team of creatives. Thank you @netflix @anoncontentand @paramounttv for making this show happen and letting me be a part of it. Especially @kicked2thecurbproductions @selenagomez @joymaryro @ktal77@erynnbaldwin & #brianyorkey — I can’t wait for you all to see season 2! #ryanshaver #13reasonswhy.”

Devin Druid, 20, a.k.a. Tyler Down, kept his anniversary post short and sweet, “1 year. Wow.” Brandon Larracuente, 23, who portrays Jeff Atkins, wrote that he felt “blessed” to be a part of such a “special” show.”Crazy to think it’s already been a year since the release of @13reasonswhy,” he captioned his Instagram message. “Throughout the year, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to so many inspiring stories on how the show has impacted people’s lives. Including mine. Blessed to be a part of something so special.”

Most of the cast did mention season 2 in their anniversary messages, which has us ALL wondering about when season 2 might premiere. Fans have been waiting over a year now, and we need to know what’s next for our favorite characters! As Ross noted, season 2 is coming SOON!