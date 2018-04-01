John Legend: 5 Things To Know About The Singer, Actor & Songwriter

Here’s everything you need to know about John Legend, the star of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ on NBC!



1.) John Legend, 39, is a singer, songwriter, actor and musician. He was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio where he was homeschooled on and off by his mother. He was four years old when sang with his church choir for his first performance. Three years later he began playing the piano. When it was time to go to college John was reportedly admitted to Harvard University, Georgetown and Morehouse College. He ended up attended the University of Pennsylvania where he studied English and African-American culture. His love for music continued into college, too, where he ran the school’s a cappella group.

2.) His big break came thank to Lauryn Hill. While John was attending college he was introduced to singer/songwriter, Lauryn Hill. Noting his musical talents, Lauryn hired him to play piano on her hit song, “Everything Is Everything”, which was featured on her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Inspired by this big move, John began performing local shows in Philadelphia and soon after expanded to big cities like New York and Boston! If you have Spotify, you can listen to “Everything Is Everything” below:

3.) John released his debut album in 2004. Get Lifted was produced by Kanye West, and it debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200! By 2016 he had released five more albums, and had also appeared in the Oscar nominated La La Land with Ryan Gosling. As of the date this article was published, John had 10 Grammy Awards, one Academy Award and one Tony Award.

4.) He’s playing Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The singer/songwriter is tackling acting once again when he portrays the one and only Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday, April 1, at 8 pm ET. The musical/rock opera will be completely live on NBC, with a real audience participating in the show and a massive orchestra for the music. We can’t wait!

5.) John is married to Chrissy Teigen. The perfect pair wed in 2013, giving birth to their daughter, Luna, on April 14. Oh, and they also have a second child on the way! So sweet