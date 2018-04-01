Easter 2018: What Stores & Restaurants Are Open On The Christian Holiday?

Need to make a quick shopping trip or your Easter feast fell through? Here’s everywhere that’s open on the Christian holiday this year!

Sometimes you just can’t avoid shopping on a holiday. If you find yourself in a bind on Easter and realize you need some last minute plastic eggs, there are some places you can go. Plenty of drugstores, restaurants, and grocery stores will be open on April 1 this year. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid will all be open on Easter, but some pharmacies will be closed or have limited hours. Also don’t expect to hit up a mall or a department store as they’re typically closed on the holiday, but stores like Sears, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, and Lowe’s should have you covered. Most gas station convenience stores will also be open.

Some places are even hosting free Easter events for kids! Check out participating Bass Pro Shops and Cabela‘s for free crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny. But if none of these places cut it for you, check out our full list of places open on Easter 2018 below. Keep in mind that store hours may vary by location and could be impacted by state or local laws, so it’s always best to check with your closest store before heading out.

Grocery stores open on Sunday include: Albertsons, Bravo Supermarkets, Food Lion, Giant, Cub Foods, Harveys Supermarket, Safeway, ShopRite, Stop and Shop, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Winn-Dixie. Acme, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Fry’s Food Stores, and Trader Joe’s will be open, but have special holiday hours. Check with your local store for times.

Retail stores open on Easter include: Bass Pro Shops, Bed Bath & Beyond, Big Lots, Cabela’s, CVS, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Kmart, Kroger, Lowe’s, Office Depot, Old Navy, Rite Aid, Sears, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Need a place to sit down and eat on Sunday? Check out these restaurants who will welcome customers on Sunday. Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, IHOP, Denny’s, Panera Bread, Jamba Juice, Texas Roadhouse, Noodles & Company, Chili’s, Applebee’s, Cheesecake Factory, Bahama Breeze, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Sonic Drive-In, Olive Garden, Benihana, Shake Shack, P.F. Chang’s, and Boston Market all will be open on Easter this year.