The Weeknd: How Close He Came To Giving Selena Gomez One Of His Kidneys, Says Source

Before singing that he’d ‘cut a piece’ of himself for Selena Gomez in ‘Call Out My Name,’ The Weeknd was seriously close to donating a kidney to her, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL.

The Weeknd, 28, was so in love with Selena Gomez, 25, that when he shockingly found out she needed a new kidney last year due to her battle with the auto immune disease, lupus, he made it a point to get tested in hopes he could bravely donate one of his own, according to a source. “When Selena found out that she definitely needed the kidney transplant she was freaked out at first, and scared,” a source close to The Weeknd (real name Abel) EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Abel was totally there for Selena though, and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her. Abel researched the process and even went and got tested, but he wasn’t a match.” How sweet is that! The huge gesture proves that The Weeknd was willing to do all he could to keep Selena healthy which says a lot about the strength of their bond.

Selena found out the lupus was destroying her kidneys and it would have been life-threatening if she failed to get a new one. Although The Weeknd wasn’t a match, Selena luckily found a match in her close friend Francia Raisa, 29, who ended up being the one to ultimately donate her kidney. “Thankfully, Francia matched really soon after, so that was a huge weight lifted,” the source continued. “But, that’s what really pissed off Abel when they split though—he was willing to give his kidney to Selena, he was there for her totally, but then she ends up kicking him to the curb, and getting back with Justin [Bieber] again—just to add even more salt to the wound.” Eek.

The Weeknd and Selena dated for ten months before they broke things off back in Oct. 2017. In the same week they announced their split, she was spotted with Justin. Things quickly got serious between Jelena as they rekindled their flame and they were often seen on many happy outings together. The Weeknd surprisingly released his new track called “Call Out My Name” from his EP, My Dear Melancholy, on Mar. 3o and it’s rumored to be about Selena and the steps he took to help with her needed kidney transplant. Another source told us that he didn’t warn Selena about the tell-all track and doesn’t feel bad about it because he was hurt that she went back to Justin. It will definitely be interesting to see where things go from here.