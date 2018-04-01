Taylor Swift Performs At Nashville Cafe Where She Got Discovered & Downs A Shot Of Fireball

Taylor Swift just surprised fans at the Bluebird Cafe where she was first discovered at 15. Watch her sing ‘Better Man’ and an acoustic version of ‘Shake It Off!’

The Easter Bunny came early this year, and by Easter Bunny, we mean Taylor Swift. The 28-year-old head back to her hometown of Nashville, and gave fans a surprise performance at the Bluebird Cafe on March 31. She sang her 2008 song, “Love Story,” a stripped down version of her 2012 hit, “Shake It Off” and a beautiful rendition of “Better Man,” the single she penned for Little Big Town. After her performance of the country song, she also downed a shot of Fireball whiskey, according to the Tennesseean. She’s truly the hero we all deserve.

As any Swiftie would know, Taylor was first discovered by Scott Borchetta in Jan. 2004, who invited her to join his label Big Machine Records when she was 15-years-old. During her appearance, she acknowledged the cafe’s importance. “I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe,” she said as she perched on a stool alongside country songwriter Craig Wisemen. “I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.”

TAYLOR SWIFT REALLY SANG SHAKE IT OFF ACOUSTIC AT THE BLUEBIRD CAFE IN THE YEAR 2018 pic.twitter.com/f30kgIjIp9 — "kassandra!!!" (@wondrlandswift) April 1, 2018

Before singing “Better Man,” the 10-time Grammy winner remembered a CMT afterparty she attended where Wiseman kept feeding her shots of whiskey, the newspaper reported “I got her a shot of Fireball, and then I got her another one,” Wiseman said, explaining that the singer then retreated to a balcony in the VIP area. “For the rest of the party, I would go get a shot of Fireball … and snake my hand through the people (on this balcony) in her general direction. I don’t even know if she took it, but it disappeared.”

TAYLOR SWIFT IS REALLY OUT HERE PLAYING AT THE BLUEBIRD CAFE IN NASHVILLE IN 2018 pic.twitter.com/zIemeWlfjR — crystal ☾ (@swiftistrouble) April 1, 2018

Taylor laughed at this and admitted that her and Ed Sheeran stole Wiseman’s inflatable bottle of Fireball that was sitting in a corner of the party. “I was going to take it home!” the songwriter gasped. He then unpacked several tiny bottles of the liquor from a gift bag by his seat. and after performing the CMA winning song, she and the songwriter did shots together straight from the tiny bottles. “I’m literally watching you, and I’m just going to do what you do,” the “Delicate” singer said. “I’m going to look you in the eye the whole time.” She tipped the tiny bottle back, and when she realized her friend wasn’t putting his drink down, she fully committed to downing the entire thing.