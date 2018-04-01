Sofia Richie Acts Like A Mom With Scott’s Kids Amid Rumors Kourtney’s Mad They’re Together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Mexican getaway with his kids has come to an end, but before heading off, the model looked very parental as she walked next to her boyfriend’s children while boarding a plane.

Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, have finished up their trip to Cabo San Lucas with Scott’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple were spotted on their way to a private airport on March 31, and the model looked comfortable alongside her boyfriend‘s 5-year-old daughter. The two girls walked side-by-side up a ramp as Sofia held onto her passport and Penelope lugged a duffle bag. TBH, they looked like a cute little family!

But there’s one person who might not be excited about seeing Sofia playing mom. We heard that the children’s mother, Kourtney Kardashian, wasn’t too happy about her ex bringing their kids along for a spring break trip with his teenage girlfriend. “Kourtney and Scott had a major blowout fight over him taking the kids on a spring break trip to Mexico with his girlfriend Sofia,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney thinks it is entirely inappropriate for Scott to be taking the kids on international trips with his too-young girlfriend.”

“It is one thing for them to go out to dinner in Beverly Hills for the evening, but Kourtney was furious when she found out their plans to leave the country for days on end, to a place where Scott is notorious for getting out of control,” our insider added. “Despite Kourtney’s disapproval over the trip, Scott took the kids along with Sofia anyway.”

But Kourt doesn’t have much to worry about since the model isn’t interested in being a parent anytime soon. “Sofia is already over mommy duty, after just a few days away with Scott and his kids,” another source tells HL. “Even though they have the help of nannies on their spring break trip to Mexico, Sofia is quickly realizing how much work it takes to be a parent.”