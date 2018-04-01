‘RHOA’: Kim & NeNe Come Face-To-Face For The 1st Time Since Roachgate

Halloween 2017 was truly a nightmare in Atlanta, as the April 1 season finale of ‘RHOA’ brought Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes together for the first time since Roachgate.

You didn’t think Bravo was going to wrap up the tenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta without putting Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes in the same room together again, did you? Heck no — producers were probably jumping for joy when Eva Marcille expressed interest in throwing a Halloween party before giving Kandi, who recently reconciled with Kim Zolciak, power over the guest list. Since Eva just moved to Atlanta and didn’t know anyone that well, she asked Kandi to invite all of her friends. And when NeNe found out Kim was invited to the party, she just rolled her eyes hard. NeNe didn’t say anything, but her clap back came during the party, when she showed up dressed as a roach exterminator. This, of course, comes just weeks after Kim and her daughter, Brielle, blasted NeNe online for allegedly having roaches in her house. Clearly, NeNe wanted to be the one to have the last laugh. The ladies didn’t exchange words, but based on the new preview for the reunion special, it looks like they’ll hash things out, starting next week!

Meanwhile, Sheree felt betrayed when she discovered that after Porsha left Barcelona, Porsha told her friend not to trust any of the women, “especially Sheree”. When Sheree confronted Porsha at the Halloween party, they got into a major argument. And, as per usual, nothing was resolved. In fact, while Porsha was talking to NeNe about the situation, she further explained that she had no reason to apologize or take responsibility for her previous attack on Kandi because everyone is “fake”.

And speaking of “fake”. Kenya did not bring her husband to the Halloween party. She did, however, say that they may be expanding their family soon. Could that have been her way of confirming she’s pregnant? We’ll have to see what she says during the reunion! Are you ready for it? We are!