Melania Trump Bravely Goes To Church Service With Donald As She Dreads Easter Egg Roll

Melania Trump looked miserable while holding her husband’s hand at an Easter service after Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ episode. A source also told HL that she’s ‘agonizing’ over the White House Egg Roll.

Melania Trump stayed by Donald Trump‘s side on April 1, just one week after Stormy Daniels spoke out about her alleged affair with the President in a 60 Minutes special. The couple attended an Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida together along with Trump’s daughter Tiffany. The First Lady held onto her husband’s hand while looking pretty glum. However, she and the President did coordinate outfits for the religious event. Melania donned a red and white patterned midi-length dress and sunglasses while Trump wore a suit with a white dress shirt and red tie. They spent the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, but will head back to Washington D.C. so Melania can host the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll on April 2.

Attention to Trump’s wife has heightened since Daniels discussed her alleged affair with the former Celebrity Apprentice host with Anderson Cooper on March 25. With the allegations on everyone’s mind, any appearance the First Lady makes ends up riddled with speculation about how she’s feeling — which makes the Easter Egg Roll a bit of a conundrum for her. “Melania usually loves Easter, but for obvious reasons, she’s dreading it this year,” a source close to the First Lady EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “The White House holds the annual egg roll on the 2nd, and Melania is scheduled to host the event, in addition to opening the festivities with a speech. Melania has been agonizing with her writer, over what to say, pretty much all week long.”

“Melania knows that every single word she utters is going to be analyzed and commented on, as well as her movements, demeanor, clothes, and of course, how her interactions with Donald are,” our insider continued. “Melania has vowed to put on a show of unity with Donald, but that’s easier said than done — she’s going to have to put on the show of her life, because, right now her skin crawls at just the sight of him.”