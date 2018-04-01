Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & The Rest Of The KarJenners All Gathered For An Easter Sunday Blowout

Wow! Kylie Jenner and her famous family just threw the mother of all Easter gatherings! Check out the insane photos!

Let’s face it, when the Kardashian/Jenner clan do just about anything — they go BIG. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that their Easter gathering on Sunday, April 1, was a bonanza of colorful decorations and tasty treats! Kylie Jenner, 20, shared pics from the party and let’s just say these photos are giving us intense Easter FOMO! In one, her fella Travis Scott, 25, struck a pose beside a huge pink rabbit made entirely of flowers in the home’s instantly-recognizable foyer! In another, the family’s youngsters are petting baby ducklings! And we’re just getting started!

The guests in attendance dined at a long table under umbrellas; all the napkins and tulip arrangements were naturally pink for the spring gathering. That’s where Ky’s BFF Jordyn Woods happily posed for some photos. Ky also shared a photo of the one of the incredible snacks for the party-goers — a multicolored rice chrispy treat on a stick! So fun! We also know there was definitely an Easter egg hunt at this house! Kylie also shared a snap of Mason Disick‘s basket filled with gold eggs — all full of dollar bills! “Mason found all the gold eggs of course,” she captioned the pic. We had no idea Mason was such an egg-hunting champ!

Happy Easter 💞 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

Of course, Kylie and Travis’ newborn baby Stormi Webster was also on hand for the fun! The reality shared a truly precious photo of her little girl in the rapper’s arms and fair warning — it’s liable to take your breath away! She was decked out in a pink dress with frilly sleeves with a big bow in front for the afternoon! What a happy baby!