Justin Bieber Poses In Bunny Ears After Slamming The Holiday: ‘Easter Is Not About A Bunny’

Justin Bieber took to social media to bash the way Easter is celebrated while discussing his faith! Not long after, he got in on the festive fun!

We’re sensing some mixed feelings! All fans know Justin Bieber is a proud Christian. He regularly attends church, even bringing along Selena Gomez when they are on good terms. That’s why he took to Instagram to denounce the way most Americans choose to mark the special day. Yes, we’re talking about bunnies and Easter eggs! “Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny. It’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!” he wrote.

The pop star went on to explain that his faith, and by extension what Easter is celebrating, has become an important part of his life lately. “Believe this happened and it changes everything! I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high god and he loves me exactly where I am. How I am. For who I am.” Clearly the 24-year-old hitmaker is passionate about his beliefs! Except, not long after he shared another post on Instagram. This time, he posed in bunny ears while holding a white stuffed bunny rabbit. Confused much?

Happy easter A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

“Remember when i said easter isnt about bunnies… well i lied,” he captioned the cute snap. Although the Biebs likes talking about his faith, we’re guessing he also wanted to get in on the colorful pageantry of Easter — and who can blame him! This is a holiday for family, fun, and for some, faith as well!