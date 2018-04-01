Fabolous Sighted For 1st Time At Lil’ Kim Concert After Video Of Him Threatening Emily B’s Dad

Fabolous joined Lil’ Kim on stage during her concert in New York City on Mar. 31, in his first public appearance since the release of the infamous feud video with Emily B and her dad. Watch his appearance here.

Fabolous took the stage with fellow rapper Lil’ Kim during her concert at Terminal 5 in New York City on the night of Mar. 31 and he addressed the supportive crowd with confidence. It was the 40-year-old’s first public appearance since he made headlines when a shocking video in which he was threatening his girlfriend Emily B‘s father by telling him he’s “got a bullet with his name on it” surfaced on the internet and caused an uproar. A warrant was issued for his arrest on the same day the video was filmed before he turned himself in and was faced with charges of alleged aggravated assault and making a terrorist threat. The whole incident didn’t seem to faze the rapper during his performance with Lil’ Kim, though, and he thanked the crowd for coming and showing him love and support. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW!

Although the legal issue regarding Emily B and her dad caused a lot of controversy, it seems Fabolous is not letting it get in the way of his career. The talented star has been through legal trouble in the past when he was once arrested for unlicensed gun possession in 2003 but he was able to later show proof that he legally owned the weapon. Despite his ups and downs throughout his life, he seems to always come back strong and refuses to give up.

In addition to maintaining his busy professional life, Fabolous has seemed to uphold his personal life until recently. His relationship with Emily B started around 2002 and they have two sons together. Neither one of them have publicly spoken about the now infamous video but we continue to wish them well and hope things will get sorted soon!

We’re not sure where things with Fabolous will go from here but we’ll continue to keep an eye out for the latest updates!