Arie Luyendyk Jr. Tweets Fiancee Lauren Is Pregnant For April Fools’ Day Prank & Twitter Isn’t Amused

Yikes! ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. attempted to pull an April Fools’ Day prank and it seriously backfired on him!

They thought it was a harmless prank but it quickly blew up in their faces! Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, The Bachelor on Season 22, took to social media on April Fools’ Day, April 1, to post a photo of a pregnant woman’s growing bump, obviously intended to look like fiancee Lauren Burnham‘s, 25. He captioned the image with, “Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!” Of course, almost immediately afterward, users called out the post — not just as a prank, but a tasteless one at that!

Before Arie had the chance to comment, “APRIL FOOLS” on the image, fans decried the joke for arguably mocking couples that struggle to have children. “I have and will be a fan of them and wish them nothing but the best. BUT the pain is real and those that have been through it realize that. Just thinking of others…something a lot of people forget to do now days,” one fan wrote. “Shame on y’all for this. So many women are trying everything they can to conceive and then you joke about this? It’s just really in poor taste.. A “we eloped” photo would have been much more appropriate,” another added.

This just in: If Arie and Lauren weren’t already the most hated couple in bachelor history, they certainly are now! Come on dude, do you live under a rock?! pic.twitter.com/uanOHKdTKU — Lindsay Jo Ann (@LindsayB33) April 1, 2018

“Nothing about this is funny or a joke. 1 in 4 women have suffered a loss of pregnancy. A tremendous amount people are battling unexplained infertility. This is insensitive, and shows your lack of compassion (again),” yet another chimed in. Although some fans defended the joke as harmless holiday fun, the vast majority of commenters voiced their disdain for the decision. We think this response perfectly sums the backlash up: “Social Media 101: don’t do the fake pregnancy thing.” Neither Arie nor Lauren has responded to the controversy thus far.