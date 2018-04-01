‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’: Watch Alice Cooper’s Electric King Herod Performance

Alice Cooper delivered a show-stopping performance as King Herod in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’, and now there’s video for us to watch on repeat forever.



Did you watch Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday, April 1 on NBC? In case your answer is no, HollywoodLife now has video of one of the most talked about moments from the musical that aired on Easter: Alice Cooper‘s performance as King Herod! Alice appeared in Act II of the musical, in which he appeared alongside John Legend‘s Jesus Christ. He absolutely nailed his song, “King Herod’s Song (Try It & See)”, in which King Herod judges Jesus and ultimately dismisses him as a fake and sends him back to Pilate. Alice rocked the performance in his bright orange suit with a skull-tipped cane and the live audience couldn’t get enough of him!

For those of you unfamiliar with who Alice Cooper actually is, he’s a total rock God. At 70 years old, Alice has been releasing and recording music since the 1960s. He has released over two dozen albums over the span of his career, including 2017’s Paranormal. One of Alice’s most recognizable songs, “School’s Out”, was featured in the 1996 cult classic horror film, Scream. Additionally, Jesus Christ Superstar Live is not Alice’s first go at acting. He previously appeared in films like Wayne’s World, Big Foot, Dark Shadows and Diary of a Mad Housewife. To learn even MORE about Alice, check out HollywoodLife‘s 5 Things To Know!