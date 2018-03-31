Zac Efron Has Reportedly Been Seeing Alexandra Daddario ‘On & Off’ — But Are They Official?

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario were spotted hanging out with their dogs, which made us all wonder if they’re officially a couple. A new report has just given us more clarity on their relationship status.

Ever since they played love interests in Baywatch, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have been stirring up romance rumors left and right. Thanks to a new report, we now know whether or not these two are actually a couple. The pair have been seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating,” a source told People. Bummer. But hey, that doesn’t mean they won’t strike up a relationship later on!

Speculation that the two actors were romantically involved went into high gear when they were spotted taking their dogs for a walk together in Los Angeles on March 28. They were even photographed stopping in a pet supply store to get goodies for their pups. Earlier on March 16, the High School Musical alum also added fuel to the relationship fire by sharing a photo of him snuggled close to Alexandra. The post was in honor of the Percy Jackson star’s birthday, and Zac didn’t hold back from gushing about her in the caption. “Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to [earth], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario,” he captioned the shot.

Alexandra addressed the dating rumors in May 2017, around the time their movie was released. “We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends,” she told E!, before joking, “We would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn’t we?” Now that’s something about their potential relationship that we can all be certain on!