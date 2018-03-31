Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Why He Gave Her No Warning About Diss Track & Doesn’t Feel Bad At All

Word has it The Weeknd has no plans to apologize for writing about his split from Selena Gomez on his new EP! EXCLUSIVE details!

Are you loving The Weeknd‘s new EP, My Dear Melancholy, as much as us?! It’s insane! Also, mere moments after the surprise release, fans began to suspect that he might be taking some shots at his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, in the lyrics to his track “Call Out My Name.” Now, we’re learning that Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) didn’t warn his ex about how candid he would get! “For all the stuff Selena told him about Justin [Bieber, 24] to just go back to him after they broke up, after he fell in love with her, after he was going to help her out with a kidney was a major slap in the face,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The source went on to add that Selena shouldn’t wait by the phone for an apology from Abel. “Having gone through all that, he never once thought of telling her that he was writing songs about her. He is pretty sure that she shouldn’t be surprised but he isn’t going to apologize.” We knew their split was messy and painful but this takes it to another level!

On the track, the 28-year-old sings, “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake.” Later, he seems to reference Sel’s 2017 kidney transplant! “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.” Talk about facing the music!

As we previously reported, Abel also appears to be pining for another ex on the EP — Bella Hadid! On the “Wasted Times,” he discusses a relationship that he wants back, minus all the anger. “And I know right now that we’re not talkin’/I hope you know this d**k is still an option/’Cause I’ll beat it up.” That sure sounds like he’s asking Bella for another chance!