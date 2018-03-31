Villanova Beats Kansas To Earn Spot In March Madness Championship Game

The Wildcats are headed to the March Madness final! Villanova and Kentucky faced off in the Final Four, and after an intense game, it was Villanova who took home the win!

This might have been the most anticipated game in the entire 2018 NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament. It was a clash between the last remaining No. 1 seeds. On one side of the court stood the Villanova Wildcats, the 2016 March Madness champions. On the other side were the Kansas Jayhawks a squad looking to return to the finale for the first time since 2012. In the end, Villenova come out on top, winning 95-79!

From the beginning it looked like trouble for the Jayhawks. Villanova went on a 9-0 run in the first half, which ended when Kansas called a time out. And frankly it’s been a while since a NCAA team has put away as many 3-point shots as the Wildcats on Saturday, March 31. They sunk 13 of 26 attempts in the first half alone. Ultimately they connected 18 triples, setting a new Final Four record. Although Kansas continued to pivot while attempting to keep up, Villanova simply dominated on the court — with a lead that went as high as 22.

And so ends the March Madness dreams for another Number 1 seed team. The 2018 tournament kicked off with one of the favorites to win, the University of Virginia, falling to the University of Maryland at Baltimore County. UMBC bounced the Cavaliers, breaking what had to be a billion brackets. Xavier made it through the first round, but fell to Florida State in the second. Kansas had no trouble eliminating Penn State in the opening round. Things were a bit closer when the Jayhawks faced Seton Hall in the second, but they got past, 83-79. The results were similar when Kansas sent Clemson packing, bouncing the Tigers back to South Carolina. The Jayhawks barely got by Duke, surviving a nail-biting quarterfinal match that went into overtime.

On the opposite end, Villanova pretty much cruised to this spot. They blew past Radford, Alabama, West Virginia and Texas Tech, winning all games by double digits. The closest challenge they had was a 90-78 victory over West Virginia, indicating how many suddenly though the title was Villanova’s to lose.

Going into this semi, many saw these two teams as being evenly matched. “They both have older players, no one-and-dones,” Penn state coach Steve Donahue said in a phone interview with the Philly Inquirer. “Whoever shoots the ball well from three will probably win the game because they both really can shoot it They are very similar teams, great coaching, good defensively but not great. They are really good offensive teams.” Villanova was leading the nation in scoring ahead of this game, averaging 86.6 points per game, while Kansas was 29th with 81.4 ppg. Now, basketball fans will have to wait until April 2, when March Madness comes to a close.