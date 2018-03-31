Scott Disick Furious Over Kourtney’s ‘Classless’ PDA & Planning Revenge Shoot With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is NOT happy about Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy Calvin Klein ad with Younes Bendjima. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he thinks it’s a bad look as a ‘mother.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, are too hot to handle. The couple stirred social media into a frenzy on March 30 when Kourt posted a pic of herself straddling Younes in front of a mirror. She captioned the photo, “#mycalvins,” and we are so here for it! However, her baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, feels the exact opposite. “Scott is furious over Kourtney’s pic with Younes. He thinks it is classless for the mother of his kids (Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick) to be hanging on a guy as young as Younes. Scott can’t stand that Kourt is flaunting PDA online, so he is going to do something about it,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Uh-oh!

And, of course for Scott, “doing something about it,” is code for involving his model girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19. “Scott is planning his own sexy revenge shoot with Sofia. He is not going to let Kourtney get away with this pic, he is pissed,” our insider continued. This is not good! But, we have a feeling Kourtney will be unbothered. Following the news that Younes was reportedly spotted shopping for a engagement ring at Giantto jewelry store in Los Angeles on March 27, the lovebirds took a road trip to San Francisco.

Their romantic trip included breakfast in bed, walks along the beach, and adorable selfies. Kourt looks happier than ever, and we couldn’t be more excited for her especially if Younes is planning to pop the question. Nevertheless, we can only hope Scott learns to accept Kourt’s new life. After all, her family certainly has. If you recall, Younes was invited to the Kardashian/Jenner holiday party in December, and that was a huge deal!