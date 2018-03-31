Sanaa Lathan Really IS Beyonce’s Alleged Biter, Say Sources Shocked She’d ‘Dare Do That’

Omg! Sanaa Lathan is shockingly being called out as the alleged biter of Beyonce by multiple sources even though the actress has already denied the wild claims. Get the details here!

Sanaa Lathan may be the actress who allegedly bit Beyonce after all! Multiple sources recently confirmed the actress to be the alleged infamous biter to Page Six and we are freaking out! The sources claim that Sanaa was talking with Beyonce’s hubby Jay-Z at the D’Usse VIP party backstage, which took place after his Los Angeles show in Dec. 2017, and eventually Bey stepped in. Sanaa then allegedly bit the superstar singer in a playful way on the chin. “It was a big thing in the moment at the party, everyone was talking about how anyone would dare to do that,” one source said about the biting moment.

Beyonce’s famous biting incident was first brought to the attention of the public when comedian Tiffany Haddish talked about it in a recent interview she did with GQ Magazine. Although she didn’t reveal who the biter was, she did describe details about the event and her interaction with Bey after it took place. “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said.., ‘Did she really bite you?’,” the comedian told the mag. “[Bey] was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that….. She’s not even drunk. . . Just chill.'” It sounds like Beyonce wanted to quickly forgive and forget, which may be the reason she hasn’t publicly commented on the ordeal.

After many factors involving Sanaa lined up with details of the biting story, many started to speculate that she was the answer to the famous hashtag, #WhoBitBeyonce?, but she denied it as soon as she could. “Y’all are funny,” she posted on Twitter. ”Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”