Saint West Kisses Baby Chicago On The Nose In Sweet Pic Shared By Proud Mom Kim Kardashian

Aw! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a loving photo of Saint West kissing his baby sis Chicago West on the nose and it’s the sweetest thing ever. See the too-cute-for-words pic here!

He’s a loving big brother! Kim Kardashian, 37, took the time of post a sweet Instagram photo of her son Saint West, 2, giving his new baby sister Chicago West a kiss on the nose. “He loves her so much,” Kim captioned the photo. The Mar. 31 pic is proof that Kim’s loving the precious moments between her now family of four and we’re so glad she’s sharing them with the world. There’s nothing better than witnessing love between siblings and it’s amazing to see Saint already getting close to the bundle of joy!

Chicago was born via surrogate back on Jan. 15 and since then, Kim’s posted a select few photos of her beautiful daughter to social media. The public first caught a glimpse of Chicago when she appeared in her aunt Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy video which she released in early Feb. From sporting a filter of pink animal ears to sleeping peacefully, we’ve already seen some pretty memorable photos of Chicago but this new one with Saint may take the cake!

In addition to capturing incredible snapshots of her kids, Kim’s been heavily promoting the new line of products from her KKW Beauty line in the various eye-catching photos. From a sexy mirror photo of Kim wearing a black thong to gorgeous pics of Kim posing with makeup artist and collaborator Mario Dedivanovic, the reality star has never failed to amaze us. Her time in the public eye just seems to keep growing and from the looks of it, she loves sharing both her professional and personal lives as much as possible.

We can’t wait to see even more loving photos from the Kardashian/West clan soon!