Blac Chyna Shows Off Cleavage In Tight Yellow Swimsuit — Is She Challenging Kim Kardashian?

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Mar. 30 to show off her incredible body in a flattering yellow swimsuit and we can’t help but wonder if she’s trying to upstage Kim Kardashian. See the sexy pics here!

Blac Chyna, 29, posted some incredibly sexy photos of herself posing in a bright yellow swimsuit to Instagram on Mar. 30 and it definitely caught our attention! The mother-of-two’s cleavage and curves are on full display in the two daring pics and we can’t help but think of Kim Kardashian, 37, and her own amazingly similar swimsuit photos. Blac and Kim, who is the sister of Blac’s ex Rob Kardashian, 31, are known for having a bit of beef between them so could this be Blac’s way of trying to upstage the reality star? We’re not sure but either way, she definitely looks better than ever!

Like Blac, Kim took to Instagram to show off a recent steamy pic of herself applying lipstick in a black thong bathing suit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the photo, which is one of many in the past week, to promote her KKW Beauty line of new products. Blac also has her own line of cosmetics called Lashed so these two beauties have way more in common than they may realize. From hair to makeup to fashion, they have become role models in the entertainment industry.

When Blac isn’t posing for eye-catching photos like the ones on her social media, she’s posing for some with her kids. The model recently took her son, King Cairo Stevenson, to the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards and adorably posed with him on the orange carpet. Whether she’s enjoying her time flaunting her toned body for cameras or embracing her role as a mom, we love seeing Blac happy and feeling confident in her own skin!

We can’t wait to see more amazing pics from Blac in the future!