Beyonce’s Stylist Tells You How To Dress For Easter Without Looking Like A Pastel Egg

Everyone likes to ‘dress the part’ but Easter is tricky — too much pastel and you’ll look like a candy egg. Beyonce’s stylist spills EXCLUSIVELY on what to wear this weekend.

Easter is Sunday, April 1, and dressing for the holiday can be a challenge. Beyonce‘s stylist and image expert Zerina Akers told us how to dress in color without going overboard with pastels and florals! “I definitely recommend dressing in colorful, ‘Sunday best’ pieces for Easter so don’t be afraid to break out the pastels. Hues like rose petal, lilac and blue bell are in this year and look good in various silhouettes, from flowy blouses to structured dresses. If you’re going for a more formal look, cocktail dresses in lace or flowy chiffon will make a memorable fashion moment in light blue hues. Ultra-feminine shades like pale pinks and purples can be toned down with a pair of jeans for a simple, yet elegant look. Or throw on a moto jacket to add an expected, edgy twist.”

Zerina continued, “Holidays are the perfect occasion to step up your wardrobe, especially this time of year when Spring and Summer’s latest fashion trends make way in stores! From pastel hues to warm neutrals to bright pops of color, there are endless color combinations you can play around with to dress the part for any occasion. I always recommend Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant because it will keep you feeling fresh while you’re going to and from to celebrate with family and friends plus it doesn’t leave white marks on over 100 colors. I’ve partnered with Dove and Fashion Snoops this year to identify 2018’s trending colors, including the best colors for special occasions, how to wear them, what colors match best and easy to shop items in those hues. You can check out all the colors trending this year at FashionSnoops.com/Dove.”

I was lucky enough to have Zerina style me, and she picked out an unexpected look that I LOVED. See it below:

Get ready to break out the colors this spring and summer!