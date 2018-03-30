Tiny’s ‘Fantasizing’ About T.I. Running For President One Day — He’ll Be ‘A Hell Of A Lot Better’ Than Trump

T.I. has been getting more involved in politics and it’s a turn-on to wife Tiny. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she fantasizes about him one day running for president.

Tiny Harris, First Lady of the United States. Has a decent ring to it, right? T.I.‘s wife is thrilled that he’s becoming more involved in politics and serious issues affecting the black community. Now she is daydreaming about all of the good he could do in the world as our nation’s leader. “Tiny is so turned on by Tip these days and some of her turn ons are pretty shocking, even to her. Like, she never in a million years would have predicted that seeing Tip get into politics would turn her on, but it does,” a source close to the Xscap3 singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves that her man is out there trying to make the world a better place, it’s so sexy to her. Seeing him so passionate gets her real passionate too. She has even started fantasizing about him running for President. She thinks he’d do a hell of a lot better job than Donald Trump, that’s for sure,” our insider adds.

Tip joined the board of advisors for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom in January, and is even allowing his political side to be featured in a Netflix show. He has his own episode of Rapture, which takes a deep dive into the careers of hip hop’s biggest names. During his special he doesn’t keep it all about music. Instead he sits down with iconic U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters and they address the problem of police brutality in America, among other topics.

It’s definitely showcasing T.I. as a leader in the black community. With his new career in politics, who knows how far he could take it? Remember, a few years ago people thought the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president was a joke and no one took it seriously. By working for the Atlanta mayor, Tip already has more political experience that Trump did before becoming president! And his foray into government leadership is turning on Tiny as a bonus!