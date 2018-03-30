The Weeknd Slams Ex Selena Gomez In New Song: Did He ‘Almost’ Donate His Kidney To Her?

The Weeknd has released his first album since breaking up with Selena Gomez, and OF COURSE he wrote a song about her! Listen to ‘Call Out My Name’ here.

The Weeknd, 27, shocked fans by dropping a surprise album today, March 30, and it contains a song titled “Call Out My Name,” which is about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. This might just be the thing to dethrone “God’s Plan.” With lyrics like “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake,” it’s clear their split is still a sore spot. And, he didn’t stop there. It also seems like The Weekend referenced Selena’s 2017 kidney transplant. “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he crooned. Wow, this is deep. If you haven’t had enough, listen to “Call Out My Name” from his new record My Dear Melancholy and hear for yourself!

Speculation that The Weeknd would be debuting new music started when he posted a cryptic screenshot of a conversation on Instagram March 27. “Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest,” reads a text in the grab. He did indeed drop Friday, and we’re here for it. My Dear Melancholy is like nothing we’ve ever heard before, and above all, we have to admit we missed this guy!

We also knew that the “Starboy” singer was gearing up to release something huge, as an insider claimed to Billboard. “This project is Abel taking it back to his roots,” the source said. The Weeknd will be performing at Coachella next month, followed by Panorama NYC and Lollapalooza Berlin, and we’re sure a tour announcement is imminent! Nevertheless, the new project did not disappoint. Now, we just want to know what Selena thinks!