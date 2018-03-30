The Weeknd’s Cutest Pics With Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez: Who DId He Look More In Love With?

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid BOTH get shoutouts on The Weeknd’s new EP, so we’re looking back at his relationships with both gorgeous women. Which pair made the cuter couple?! Vote here!

The Weeknd holds nothing back on his new EP My Dear Melancholy, and that means there are PLENTY of references to his high-profile relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. The album’s first song, “Call Out My Name,” is 100% an ode to Selena, in which the singer makes it clear he was left absolutely devastated by their split in October. “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sings. “Guess I was just another pitstop til you made up your mind.” OMG — is The Weeknd saying he was almost the one who donated a kidney to Selena?! And that second line is DEFINITELY a dig at the fact that Sel rekindled a relationship with her ex, Justin Bieber, RIGHT after the breakup.

Meanwhile, in the song “Wasted Times,” he seems to beg Bella to take him back, and even throws some shade at Sel by calling his supermodel ex a better lover. “Wasted times I spent with someone else, she wasn’t even half of you,” he sings. Later, he lets the song’s subject know that his “d*** is still an option,” and croons, ‘You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion.” Ummm, Bella is always showing off her love of horses on Instagram, so this one is definitely about her! The two dated for over a year in 2015 and 2016, and The Weeknd started dating Selena about three months after their split.

As for Sel and The Weeknd — they were hot and heavy for most of 2017. They even attended the Met Gala together, which is a HUGE deal! The Weeknd stood by Selena throughout her kidney transplant and recovery, but by October of last year, they called it quits after 10 months. The 25-year-old wasted no time getting back with Justin after that!

Click through the gallery above to check out The Weeknd’s cutest pics with both ladies and vote above for who you think made a better couple!