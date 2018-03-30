The Weeknd Begs For Bella Hadid Back After Selena Gomez Split:  ‘This D*** Is Still An Option’

The Weeknd just went THERE! On his new EP “My Dear Melancholy,” he let the world know he still has feelings for ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Listen to his song “Wasted Times” here!

The Weeknd is letting it all out! The Grammy Award winner shocked the world when he unexpectedly released an EP titled My Dear Melancholy on March 29. Of course, fans everywhere are rejoicing over the surprise project, but we can’t help but focus on his cryptic Bella Hadid reference. Although he never mentions her name, the lyrics in “Wasted Times” are definitely directed towards his former Victoria’s Secret model love. “Wasted times I spent with someone else/ She wasn’t even half of you/” he crooned. Um! Did he just throw shade at his other ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?!

And, he didn’t stop there. The “Starboy” even went on to say, “And I know right now that we’re not talkin’/I hope you know this d**ck is still an option/’Cause I’ll beat it up/” Wow! It’s clear he’s not holding anything back. But, we don’t blame him. After all, we loved him with Bella. Plus, just last month, a new report claimed the two may reunite in the near future. “It’s only a matter of time that they get back together, a source explained to Us Weekly. Hope is still alive!

“They know it’s all about timing. When they are both ready to get back together, they will. The whole Selena and Justin Bieber thing hit The Weeknd really hard. After they got back together and that finally set in. He had his phase of going out and partying, but then really started to miss Bella again,” the source continued. Let’s just hope The Weeknd’s EP is that missing puzzle piece that brings them back together. Listen to his song “Wasted Times” above!