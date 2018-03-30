Gwen Stefani, J.Lo & More Celebs Having Fun With Their Kids On Easter In 2017 — See Throwback Pics

Easter is nearly here! In honor of the big day, let’s take a look back at stars enjoying the festive fun in 2017!

Break out the bunny ears and pastel dresses! Easter 2018 is on its way! Naturally this means that all your fave celebs will be taking to social media to share their family-friendly fun with their fans! We’re betting this will involve some Easter egg hunts and loads of parties, obviously! To mark this exciting occasion, we felt we should look back at all the revelry that went down last year!

Hollywood is just packed with young families, so when this egg-cellent holiday rolls around it’s time to meet the Easter Bunny! Reality TV star Jennifer “JWoww” Farley did just that with her daughter Meilani and the photo was too precious for words! So did Ciara and the images of Future Jr meeting the Easter Bunny is totally awww-worthy! Meanwhile, Mariah Carey, 48, and her baby daddy Nick Cannon, 37, decided to partake in one of the special day’s most classic activities with their kids Monroe and Moroccan — coloring Easter eggs! Based on this snap, we can’t decide who’s more excited, the parents or their little ones!

Another pastime of the holiday is attending an Easter Sunday church service, which is precisely where Gwen Stefani, took her boys — all looking bright and colorful! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner also attended a service together! However, our favorite tradition of Easter is all the cute, silly and downright sexy photos of celebs rocking bunny ears! Kylie Jenner, 20, adopted the playful look for the holiday — opting for a chocolate bunny ears filter! So did Orlando Bloom and Colton Haynes! Something tells us 2018 is also going to be filled with cute pics from loads of stars!