‘RHOA’ Season 10 Reunion: Kim Zolciak Walks Off & Eva Nearly Gives Birth In Explosive Trailer

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ are bringing the drama! Check out Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leake’s blowout fight on the season 10 reunion trailer!

Buckle up, fans because the three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion will be one hell of a ride! Bravo just released the first look at the special, and it seems like OGs NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are no closer to repairing their friendship. And, being that the reunion was their first face-to-face encounter in months, things got pretty ugly especially since the last time they talked Kim’s daughter Brielle accused NeNe of having a roach-infested home. Yikes! Things got so bad between the two that NeNe can even be heard screaming “You are f**king trash!” So, in typical housewives fashion, Kim takes off. WATCH THE TRAILER HERE!

But, before she can make her grand exit, the other ladies had a few things to say as well. Kandi Burruss, who also isn’t on the best terms with Kim, took a jab at her by saying, “You were sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f**king fan,” in reference to Kim’s return after five seasons. Interestingly, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey believes Kim went into the reunion ready to fight. “She spent more time talking about everyone than we spent talking about her. I didn’t understand her goal,” Cynthia said during an interview with Us Weekly.

However, the drama didn’t just revolve around Kim. Cynthia also got the opportunity to do some confronting. If you recall, new girl Eva Marcille accused Cynthia’s beau Will Jones of having a girlfriend. “The conversation needed to happen,” Cynthia continued in her interview. And, the situation apparently got so out of control, that Eva almost went into labor! Well, sort of. “I need them to calm down so I don’t have a reunion baby,” Eva can be heard saying at the end of the clip. So crazy, right? The special kicks off on April 8, and we certainly will be tuning in!