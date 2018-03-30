Pippa Middleton’s Father-In-Law, 73, Arrested & Charged With Alleged Rape Of A Minor

So shocking! Pippa Middleton’s wealthy father-in-law has been arrested in France and charged with the rape of a minor. We’ve got the details.

Pippa Middleton’s wealthy father-in-law David Matthews, 73, has been arrested in France and charged with the rape of a minor. The alleged incidents occurred between 1998-1999 involving a teenager in an alleged attack in Paris and another in St Barts. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Telegraph, he was arrested at Paris’ Orly airport on March 27 and held in custody for 48 hours, being granted bail on March 29. A spokesman for the tycoon tells the Daily Mail that, “David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation.”

An alleged witness came forward with a complaint about the attacks in 2017. Under French law, Matthews will now undergo a ‘mise en examen’, where authorities have six months to gather enough information to determine whether or not he will be brought to trial. Matthews is a former race car driver and self-made millionaire who owns the super private and luxe Eden Rock Hotel in St. Barts. He lives there full time with his wife Jane.

Pippa, 34 is married to David’s son James Matthews, 42, who she wed in a lavish May 20, 2017 ceremony in England. As Kate Middleton‘s sister, she is the sister-in-law to Prince William the Duke of Cambridge and aunt to their children George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

Story developing….