Miley Cyrus just posted pics of herself on Twitter dressed as the sexiest bunny of all-time! Check out all the photo of her in her sexy Easter outfit here!

Miley Cyrus, 25, is completely in the Easter spirit! On Mar. 30, the “Younger Now” singer posted a slew of pics taken by photographer Vijat Mohindra on Twitter of herself dressed up as the Easter bunny, revealing major cleavage. A few photos show Miley getting spanked by someone dressed up as the Easter bunny, another shows her holding a carrot in an enormous Easter basket, and another shows her hugging an enormous, stuffed Easter bunny. In an email to Vogue, which featured pics from her Easter photo shoot, about her plans for the upcoming holiday, Miley revealed, “[I’m] going to a drag show… duh!” Check out other pics from her Easter photo shoot below, and our gallery of celebs in sexy bunny outfits above!

Recently, Miley had a meeting with none other than North West, 4, while at LA’s March For Our Lives. During their meeting, North seemed more interested in eating her sandwich than meeting the music superstar. Hey, sometimes sandwiches are a priority! However, considering the fact that Miley and Kim Kardashian, 37, shared a hug, it seems that North might have another chance to meet Miley again if she wants a second go at it.

At the March For Our Lives event in Washington, DC, Miley gave an incredibly inspiring performance of “The Climb” After finishing her rousing rendition of her 2009 song, Miley said to the crowd, “Thank you for being here. I love you so much. Never again. You guys are so incredible. I find myself lucky to be in presence of all of you wonderful people fighting for what is right. Love y’all so much, thank you.”

