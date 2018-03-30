Melania Trump Surprises Sick Kids At FL Hospital With Easter Treats After Stormy Daniels Sues Donald

Melania Trump took time during her week away from Donald to spread some holiday cheer at a Palm Beach children’s hospital! See pics of the adorable outing!

Surprise! First Lady Melania Trump, TK, made sure sick kids at the children’s hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida, could still have the happiest of Easters when she came by for an unannounced visit. Melania brought some holiday cheer along with her as she visited all of the children on March 29, gifting them with Easter baskets and treats, according to her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham.

The first lady herself tweeted about the special visit, posting multiple photos from the fun day. In one, Melania is smiling broadly as she sits at a table with some adorable kiddos. She also personally visited some kids at their hospital bedsides, and posed with the hardworking nurses and doctors who work tirelessly to care for them. The kids were treated to Easter tote bags filled with stuffed bunnies, playing cards, coloring books, crayons, and stickers. Cute!

The visit comes as she spends spring break at Mar-a-Lago with 11-year-old son Barron Trump, as husband Donald Trump stayed behind for a trip to Ohio. He was expected to join them later that night after her hospital visit. Melania hasn’t seen her husband since his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels‘ interview on 60 Minutes aired one week ago.

Their temporary separation comes as a report from Us Weekly claims that Melania’s “very, very unhappy with her life. If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.” That’s exactly what she’s doing right now. While her rep said she’s just enjoying spring in Florida with Barron, she’s reportedly trying to escape the judgmental eyes in Washington, too, during the Stormy scandal. “It’s not an easy time for her,” the source said. That’s an understatement! Hopefully, this inspirational visit to the children’s hospital will cheer her up.