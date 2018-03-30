‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Brandi Flashes Her Breasts Before She Sneaks Renee Some Pills

It was a Thanksgiving celebration during the March 30 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’. And boy was there some drama!

The cast members on Marriage Boot Camp celebrated Thanksgiving during the March 30 episode, but Brandi had to sit out during some of the prep work, as she was suffering from a painful headache after last week’s exercise. If you recall, she was slammed to the ground by a ferocious dog. She just wanted to lay in bed all day, but Dr. Ish insisted she seek medical attention at a nearby hospital. She was okay with that, but later got upset when she found out the doctors were making her dad go with her. Her dad obviously agitates her, but she survived — both the headache and her dad’s presence.

When Brandi returned to the house, most of the group seemed happy to see her. And in true Brandi fashion, she whipped out two bottles of rose and started pouring, which may or may not be why she later pulled down the top of her dress and whipped her breasts out. Fortunately, she had pasties covering her nipples, but everything else was out for everyone’s viewing pleasure. Her dad, obviously, wasn’t that thrilled. And Brandi’s antics just kept coming — after flashing the crowd, she later sat on Jim‘s lap, which definitely upset his fiancee. Nothing really came of it, but Chrissy said that if Brandi ever did that again, she’d better be ready to throw down. Eek!

Finally, when everyone started retiring for the night, Renee ambushed Brandi and her dad up in their bedroom. Renee grabbed Brandi by the arm (gently), and moved her into the bathroom before saying she needed something from her. However, she refused to say what she needed while having a microphone on. Brandi seemed to get the hint and before the episode came to a close, we heard her shaking pills in a pill bottle. So it sounds like Renee had a setback and fell of the wagon. We can only imagine her family’s not going to be too thrilled to hear about this.

Amber also lost her 9.5 Karat ring while chasing turkeys in the yard. Matt offered to go find it, but when he came back empty handed she just gave him major attitude. Yikes!