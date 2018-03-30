Kristin Kreuk: Why She Got The ‘Courage’ To Speak Out Against Sex Cult After Years Of Being ‘Afraid’

Kristin Kreuk was ‘afraid’ to speak out before, but not anymore! A former NXIVM member who knows Kristen tells HL about her brave decision to make a stand against the sex cult.

Kristin Kreuk, 35, once had fear to speak out about her experience with the NXIVM, but following the arrest of Keith Rainere, she’s felt the time is finally right. A former member of the now-infamous group who knows Kristen EXCLUSIVELY told us about her recent statement she made about the sex cult. “Kristen was afraid to speak out before, plain and simple,” our source said. “But the arrest of Keith Raniere galvanized her. It proved that he was finally going to face consequences and that gave her the courage to speak out.” Meanwhile, Raniere and fellow actress Allison Mack allegedly branded the women in the sex cult with their initials. The New York Times reported that former members of the sex cult claim 57-year-old Raniere would allegedly brainwash women, have sex with them and put them on 500-800 calorie near-starvation diets because he wanted to make the women in NXIVM extremely skinny.

Kristin has previously denied any involvement in the recruitment of sex slaves. In a statement she posted to Twitter, the Canadian actress wrote, “When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me with my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and have had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruiting women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false.”

In addition to showing support for the victims, Kristin maintained that she had no idea that anything illegal was going on. “During my time, I never experienced an illegal or nefarious activity” she went on to say. “I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”