Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Younes & Shows Off Her Toned Abs & Booty: Tempting Scott Disick?

Nothing comes between Kourtney Kardashian and her Calvins – except Younes Bendjima. The ‘KUWTK’ star posed for her own Calvin Klein ad, straddling the lap of her boy in a pic that’ll probably leave her ex, Scott Disick, in a jealous rage.

Forget Kim Kardashian, 37, or Kylie Jenner, 20. Suddenly, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is the hot one of the family. The mother of three reminded everyone just how it’s done when it comes to sexy social media shots on March 30. In what might be one of the hottest Kardashian photos ever, Kourt used her shirtless boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, as a piece of furniture. While nestled in Younes’s lap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star auditioned to be the next Calvin Klein underwear model. With her jeans tugged down to flaunt her badonk, Kourt arched her back to show off the Calvin Klein bra. “#mycalvins #ad” she captioned the shot, while tagging the designer’s official IG account. If that doesn’t land Kourt an endorsement deal, nothing will.

Somewhere, Scott Disick, 34, is kicking himself, regretting every time (and there have been quite a few) that he broke Kourt’s heart. Scott remains in shock over Kourt and Younes’s relationship, choosing to not believe just how happy the Algerian hottie has made Kourtney. Though it seems that Kourt is living her best life, sources EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife.com that “The Lord” believes it’s just a matter of time before she dumps her hunky boy and reunites with him. “In his mind, Kourtney dating Younes is just her way of punishing him and trying to make him jealous,” the insider says.

Well, mission accomplished, as Scott just cannot deal with the idea of Kourt having fun with Younes. When rumors started circulating that Younes might get down on one knee, Scott flipped his lid. The idea of Kourt and Younes possibly getting married nearly set Scott over the edge.

One person who’s hoping that Younes pops the question, sooner rather than later, is Sofia Richie, 19. Sofia – the teenager that 34-year-old Scott has been dating – wants Younes and Kourt to get married because it would finally force “The Lord” to move on from Kourt. Sofia’s tired of listening to Scott “ramble on about Kourtney” and thinks “a marriage will help Scott shut up … for good.” In the meantime, Scott can stew over pics like, knowing that he’s not the one coming between Kourt and her Calvins.