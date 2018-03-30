Kendra Wilkinson Speaks For 1st Time Since Divorce Rumors: What’s ‘Supposed To Happen Will Happen’

Amid reports of an impending split from Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson has broken her silence. The ‘Playboy’ model hinted that if her marriage ends, it was meant to ‘happen,’ even though she’ll ‘always love Hank.’

“The universe doesn’t stop for you,” Kendra Wilkinson, 32, tweeted on March 29, speaking for the first time after reports claimed she and Hank Baskett, 35, were on the verge of calling it quits – for good! The Girls Next Door star posted some cryptic tweets that seemed to reference her marriage troubles. “Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith ,love and positive outlook then it’s a good day.”

That message came after she posted a sad face emoji (that could be interpreted as frustration?) When a fan said that “happiness is a decision not based on external events,” Kendra responded by saying, “Those [are] temporary highs.” Another fan wasn’t really buying what Kendra was selling, arguing that “it is a decision that you have to make every second of every day. Don’t depend on someone or something to make you happy. Choose to be happy!”

“If you’re choosing to be happy every second then you’re masking some pretty heavy shit. Happiness does live in pain and tears but u can’t live there. Gotta be patient n giving n loving through ups n downs,” Kendra tweeted. When another fan asked if she was “happy even with Hank,” even after she herself wrote how the two of them were “having issues,” she didn’t really answer the question. Instead, she just reassured that no matter what, there will be a spot in her heart for him. “I will always love Hank. Always.”

“I can’t stand marital advice. Lol. The Dalai Lama is the only one who can give me any type to real shit advice,” Kendra said. “Lmaoooooo marital advice makes me [puke emoji.]” Kendra tweeted. It seems that Kendra is putting her faith in the universe as she navigates what could be the final days of her troubled marriage to the former NFL player. When and if they finally call it quits, Kendra is hoping for the best, especially for their kids, Judy Baskett, and Hank Baskett JR. “Kendra’s hoping they can stay on good terms,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and still do things together as a family for the sake of their kids.”