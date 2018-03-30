Kanye West Takes A Break From Recording New Music For A Day At The Zoo With Saint & North

Everyone loves zoos – even Kanye West! Yeezy paused on working on his next album to join Kim Kardashian, North and Saint West for an adorable field trip.

“Thank you [San Diego Zoo],” Kim Kardashian, 37, captioned one of the photos she uploaded to her Snapchat on March 29, according to PEOPLE. Kim had plenty of reason to be thankful. Among all the elephants, penguins, hippopotami and tigers, Kim, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, all witnessed the rarest, most endangered sight of all: Kanye West smiling. The 40-year-old rapper grinned from ear to ear while hugging his baby boy.

Seeing Kanye happy makes the world seem like a better place. North also was all smiles during the trip. In one of Kim’s pics, she gave the peace sign to the camera – with an elephant in the background! How cool. In another picture, Kimye’s eldest child gave a giant grin while a hippopotamus enjoyed a snack. Kim must have handed Ye the camera, because another Snap showed her and North marveling over a pair of penguins.

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” Kim captioned a picture of her daughter and Yeezy. “I hope North remembers this forever.” Baby Chicago West wasn’t pictured, but fans can be certain that she’ll get plenty of zoo trips when she’s older. Kim and her siblings have been visiting the San Diego Zoo ever since they were kids. Kris Jenner even said she had her first birthday party there, making the San Diego Zoo a KarJenner family tradition.

It’s great to see Kanye get some family time, especially since he’s reportedly been “really focus[ed] on getting tracks done” on his eighth studio album (ninth, if you count Watch The Throne.) The last anyone heard about Yeezy’s next music, he was holed up in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, laying down tracks. “He has several producers, friends and his personal trainer who have all dropped into town to work with him,” an insider told E! News on March 12.

Supposedly, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, was also in town to record music for Kanye’s next release. Some eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted evidence that Drake, 31, is going to have a couple verses on the forthcoming record. No matter who’s on the next album, new music from Kanye will give plenty of people reason to smile.