Justin Bieber Pictured Laughing Hysterically After The Weeknd Shades Selena Gomez: Coincidence?

It seems like someone got a kick out of The Weeknd’s Selena Gomez diss track! Justin Bieber was spotted chuckling up a storm just one day after “Call Out My Name” was released!

The Weeknd released a surprise EP titled My Dear Melancholy on March 30, and boy did he have A LOT to say about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. At least, we think so. So, when her on-again, off-again, boyfriend Justin Bieber was spotted hysterically laughing on the same day, we couldn’t help but wonder if he heard the track “Call Out My Name.” After all, the song was filled with cryptic lyrics like “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” and “Guess I was just another pit stop.” It’s clear The Weeknd was referencing how quickly Selena and Justin rekindled things following their 2017 split, and maybe JB finds it entertaining.

In the pic, Justin looks as carefree as ever rocking a checkered hoodie and holding what looks like a cup of coffee. Of course, we don’t know for sure what the “Never Say Never” singer was laughing at, but the timing of it all is just too ironic. However, The Weeknd may get the last laugh after all. As many of you may know, Justin and Selena are taking some time “a part.” But, after his recent Craig David concert date and sleepover with Baskin Champion, we are starting to think the break might turn into a breakup.

Plus, Selena and Justin haven’t been seen together in weeks. And, she’s been spending a lot of time to herself. She recently took a trip to Australia, and she was just spotted on March 27 enjoying a girl’s night at Moon Light Rollerway with her closest friends. Such a crazy love triangle!