John Legend Isn’t Taking ‘Any Shortcuts’ With ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’

In this EXCLUSIVE interview with John Legend, he tells HollywoodLife about the pressure he feels while taking on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Live!



John Legend, 39, will portray the one and only Jesus when Jesus Christ Superstar Live airs on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 8pm ET on NBC. The Grammy, Tony and Oscar winning artist may have more experience than needed to pull off a live musical on television, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t work hard to make sure he delivered nothing but the best. “[There’s] pressure but it’s good pressure. It means you don’t take any shortcuts,” John told HollywoodLife when we spoke with him before the show. “You don’t skimp under preparation. People are gonna expect a lot from this and I’m gonna try to give them the best that I can possibly give them.”

Pressure or not, John knew there was no way he couldn’t pass up the opportunity. “The chance to portray Him, I couldn’t turn it down, honestly. It’s huge, it’s iconic, it’s special and I felt like it was a challenge I was ready to take on,” John shared. That being said, we couldn’t help but ask John what his measure for success was with Jesus Christ Superstar Live. Did he want to see good ratings? Go viral? Nope, none of that. “I’m all about the art itself. If we give a great performance I’ll be happy,” John told HollywoodLife. “At the end of the day I’m gonna judge us based on if we put on a great show or not. We have control over that, we’re gonna go out there and do the best we can.”