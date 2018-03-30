Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Why Her Phone Is Blowing Up With Baby Questions After Sexy Pics Drop

Friends are wondering if Miley Cyrus is pregnant after seeing her sexy Easter pics. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY got the reason pals think the photos prove she’s expecting.

Miley Cyrus surprised fans with a gorgeous Easter-themed spread for Vogue magazine, and in some of the photos she’s rocking a way bustier cleavage than she normally has. That has friends curious that the 25-year-old might be expecting a baby with fiance Liam Hemsworth, 28. “Miley posted all these super hot pictures for Easter and one thing you can’t miss is her cleavage. She’s looking way more busty than she ever has and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Her phone is blowing up right now, everyone wants to know if she’s got any pregnancy news to share,” a source close to the “Malibu” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sorry guys, the sexy appearance of bigger breasts is thanks to a good bra and not a baby on the way. “Miley is insisting she’s not pregnant, that it’s just a great push up bra giving her boobs a boost,” our insider adds. In one pic, Miley is wearing an off-the-shoulder pink and white stripped dress while leaning over a little pink tricycle. Her boobs are spilling out of the top of the outfit, with tan lines totally visible from hanging out in the sun in a bikini with her beach-loving guy. Most of the other photos in the spread show Miley’s boobs in their regular size and her tummy is completely flat.

Miley’s incredible Vogue pics are thanks to photographer Vijat Mohindra, and keeping with the singer’s theme of doing a big shoot to mark every holiday in 2018.“It started with Valentine’s Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy’s Day partying with some friends, and now it’s Easter,” Miley told the mag. “I’m excited that Vogue wants to get involved and celebrate with me!”

As for how Miley plans to spend the actual holiday of Easter, she tells Vogue, “[I’m] going to a drag show . . . duh!” Yep, we totally believe that. She’s also planning her gown for the upcoming Met Costume Gala on May 7, where she will be attending with fellow animal right activist and designer Stella McCartney, 46. “I am vegan and I live a vegan lifestyle. I am animal-product free and honored to represent a sustainable brand,” she tells the publication. We can’t wait to see what creation Stella comes up with for Miley’s Met Gala dress.