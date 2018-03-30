Heidi Klum, Zendaya, Taraji P. Henson & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

The ladies were red hot this week! From sequin suits to lace gowns, we saw it all! Click through the gallery for this week’s best fashions!

Selena Gomez‘s BFF Francia Raisa was red hot in a red lace Rachel Zoe dress at The Alliance for Children’s Rights 26th Annual Dinner in Los Angeles on March 28. Another red hot lady this week was Heidi Klum, who rocked a Rasario Sequin Jacket and High-Waisted Sequin Shorts and the Giuseppe Zanotti Leather Lightning Bolt Sandals at a taping of America’s Got Talent. The supermodel looks gorgeous waving to the crowd! Speaking of gorgeous, Zendaya stunned at the Kids’ Choice Awards while on stage accepting her award for Favorite Movie Actress. She wore the OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh nude sheer tee and tulle dress.

Another star who looked like a princess this week was Millie Bobby Brown wearing a fun Oscar de la Renta ball gown at the Stranger Things presentation at Paleyfest in L.A. on March 25. Also at Paleyfest, Anna Faris wore Ronny Kobo for a Mom panel on March 24. Kate Mara wore a beaded Prada at the Chappaquiddick film premiere in Los Angeles on March 28. Jordana Brewster was willing spring in a coral dress covered with an army green coat while in still-chilly NYC with Zyrtec. She’s a brand ambassador for the allergy med and along with her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, explained how you can avoid “allergy face” this spring!

Finally, Taraji P. Henson wore a Roberto Cavali robe, while showing a lot of leg, at the Acrimony film premiere in New York on March 27. A look she slayed. See all the pics in the gallery attached!