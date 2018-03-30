Good Friday 2018: What’s Open? — Find Out If Your Bank, Restaurant & Favorite Stores Will Be Closed

It’s Good Friday! With many Christians are observing the holiday ahead of Easter, will your favorite stores and restaurants be open? Get all the details here.

Both Passover and Good Friday take place on the same day in 2018: March 30. With two major religious holidays happening simultaneously, does this spell doom for your Friday night plans? Actually, no. Good Friday is not observed as a federal holiday, meaning that federal services – like the U.S. Postal Service – will be open and operate. Similarly, bank branches will remain open, but the stock market will be closed in observation of the holiday.

Your favorite restaurant should be open. While Good Friday means “business as usual” for chain restaurants like the Olive Garden and Chili’s, it’s a good idea to check ahead before taking your family to your local mom+pop eatery. If your local Mexican spot or Italian restaurant is run by someone who’s very observant, it might be closed out of respect.

Pretty much, everything should be open for those who celebrate Good Friday/Passover and those who do not. Though, there are some exceptions. Twelve states observe Good Friday as a state holiday: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. State and local government offices shut down, including the DMV. If your license expires anywhere from March 30 to April 1, better not go driving or try to go to a bar. You’ll have to wait until things open on April 2 to sort it all out.

Good Friday is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, according to ThoughtCo. In Christianity, it’s the day that Jesus Christ was arrested, tortured and crucified. According to Christian scripture, Jesus was beaten, mocked, stripped naked, forced to wear a crown of thorns and made to carry his own cross. He was crucified where he “hung on the cross for approximately six hours until he took his final breath.”

So, if all this happened, why is it called “Good” Friday? That terrible Friday has been called Good Friday because it led to the Resurrection of Jesus and his victory over death and sin and the celebration of Easter, the very pinnacle of Christian celebrations,” the Huffington Post suggested, per Slate. However, there’s another theory. “The answer seems pretty clearly to be that it’s from good ‘holy,’ ” Jesse Sheidlower, the president of the American Dialect Society, told Slate, as it noted that the other names for the holiday have been “Sacred Friday” and “Passion Friday.” It’s more that in this case, “good” equals “holy.”

The resurrection of Christ is observed as Easter. This religious event has been depicted in everything from movies to musicals, including the upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar Live!. The event, featuring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Alice Cooper, will air live on NBC at 8:00 PM ET.