WhiteHouseSoWhite: Twitter Freaks After Donald Trump Poses With A Nearly All-White Class Of Interns

Donald Trump’s WH interns are almost entirely all-white with less than a handful of exceptions! See the difference in diversity between Trump & Obama’s interns!

Honestly, can the White House get any whiter than this?! Donald Trump, 71, posed with the incoming White House spring intern class on Mar. 26, and nearly each and every one of the students featured in the controversial picture is white. With roughly three exceptions, almost all 90 or so interns appear to be Caucasian. Needless to say, Twitter feels that the White House has a huge diversity problem on its hands. One person tweeted, “Literally the whitest people you could have found. I assume that was qualification #1.” Another wrote on Twitter, “I haven’t seen so many white people pose for a photo in the White House as in the White House Interns photo since the Olympic hockey teams visited.” Another called out the obvious: “My God, Herbert Hoover had a more diverse group of White House interns.” Check out a side-by-side comparison between Trump’s current intern class and that of former President Barack Obama‘s in 2012.

While this picture is problematic, it’s also emblematic of the diversity scandals plaguing the White House and of the Trump administration’s lack of inclusivity. Earlier this month, Ben Carson, secretary of Urban Housing and Development, literally removed the words “inclusive” and “free from discrimination” from the department’s mission statement, the New York Times reported. On top of that, the HUD is curtailing its efforts to enforce fair housing laws while at the same time, benching officials who have a history of pursuing civil rights cases.

In a more explosive story, Trump reportedly asked a group of lawmakers during a closed door Oval Office meeting, “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries‘ coming here?” He was referring to the inclusion of African countries and people from Haiti in a lottery visa plan. On top of that, he added that the US should receive more people from places like Norway, a country that is — you guessed it — predominantly white.

Time will tell whether or not the president will address this obvious lack of diversity.