Bella Hadid ‘Flattered’ Over New Weeknd Song — But Does She Still Have Love For Him?

We’re hearing that Bella Hadid is touched by her ex The Weeknd’s supposed shoutout on his new EP — but would she give him another shot?!

As all real fans know, The Weeknd, 28, shocked music-lovers by dropping a surprise EP on Thursday, March 29! And on it, he basically admits that he’s still got feelings for ex Bella Hadid, 21, on the track “Wasted Times”! Sure, he doesn’t mention her by name but their story certainly matches the lyrics! “And I know right now that we’re not talkin’/I hope you know this d**ck is still an option/’Cause I’ll beat it up,” the singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) croons on the song. OMG! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how Bella is responding to the possible shoutout!

“Bella is totally flattered over Abel’s new song,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She still has a lot of love for him but she is not going to go running back into his arms because of one song. They had issues as a couple and she agrees with the song that things were like hell towards the end. So a lot would have to happen before they get back together. Plus the timing is off right now, she is working a lot, and so is he.”

The insider went on to add that Abel’s relationship with Selena Gomez is a big hurdle for Bella. “They have seen each other since their split, but they’re still just friends at this point. Bella is well aware that her family wants her to keep it that way but she hasn’t made any promises to them. A huge part of her is still in love with Abel but she’s also not over the whole Selena situation. She hasn’t completely forgiven him. It’s a complicated situation but don’t rule out them eventually getting back together. He’s certainly doing the most to make it happen.” It sure sounds that way!