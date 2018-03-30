Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery For ‘Several Hours’: Is He OK?

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent open heart surgery after suffering complications during another procedure. We have details about his post-op status.

Action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, went to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for a planned heart surgery on March 29, only to have the procedure fail, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Doctors were prepared in case something like this happened, according to the outlet, and immediately rushed him into emergency open heart surgery, which reportedly “lasted several hours.” Arnold is reportedly in stable condition at this time and is recuperating.

Arnold, according to TMZ sources, suffered complications during a procedure to replace a catheter valve in his heart. The surgery is apparently “somewhat experimental,” which explains why doctors were ready to act so quickly. Thsi is the second time Arnold has had heart surgery. The first was in 1997, to replace an aortic valve. While the need for surgery was apparently not urgent, Arnold said at the time he wanted to do it while he was still young.

This story is still developing; HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.