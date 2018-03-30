Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Already Planning Baby No. 2? — Why Friends Wouldn’t Be ‘Surprised’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are loving parenthood, but are they ready to give Stormi Webster a little sibling? Here’s why it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to have another kid together soon!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is a natural mom to Stormi Webster, and she might be itching to have a second baby with Travis Scott, 25, sometime soon. The couple are ““in a very good place” in their relationship and are enjoying parenthood, a source told Us Weekly. But while the couple don’t have plans to move in together or get married, “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon,” the insider said. Judging by how adorable their precious baby girl is, we don’t really blame them. Not to mention that, “Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie,” and “She’s a very hands-on mom,” according to the source.

When it comes to tying the knot though, the “Goosebumps” singer has been wanting to make it official, but his girlfriend is holding off. “Travis wants to marry Kylie, and he’s been begging her to elope. But Kylie’s holding out and her family is the big reason,” a Kardashian family insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s getting a tremendous amount of pressure from them to hold off on marriage right now. They’re totally standing in the way.”

But don’t worry — the Kardashian crew’s stance on the couple saying “I do” isn’t because they dislike him. “Overall they’re really impressed by him and how much he cares about Kylie. But they still don’t see any reason for her to rush into marrying him and they’re doing whatever it takes to try and stop her,” our source added. “They’re putting a lot of fears in Kylie‘s head about how getting married will change things with her and Travis, and not necessarily for the better. That has definitely made a big impact on Kylie. She loves Travis and how things are right now, so she’s very scared to do anything that might mess it up.”