Will Beyonce Ever Reveal Who Bit Her In The Face? How She Feels About The Controversy

Beyoncé is very good at keeping secrets and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she ever plans to publicly name the actress who bit her beautiful face.

The greatest who-dunnit in the entertainment industry right now is who bit Beyoncé on her face. Tiffany Haddish, 38, told the wild story to GQ of an actress who came up and bit the superstar at hubby JAY-Z‘s concert after-party in Dec. of 2017 and the guessing game has been intense. As for the “Halo” singer, she’s just loving the fact that people are buzzing about her while she just sits back and takes in all of the attention. “Beyoncé hopes that all the talk about her being bit gets people to start thinking about Beyoncé the performer and she hopes this news will have people reach in their pocketbooks and wallets and buy tickets for her shows with JAY-Z,” a Beyoncé source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As they say, all news is good news and if there is any advantage she can take from this is hopefully more people will be talking about her and hopefully spending their hard-earned money on seeing her on tour,” our insider continues. There are still some tickets available for Bey and Jay’s On The Road II tour, and all this attention could give sales a boost.

So will Beyoncé ever reveal the identity of her biter? “She will play with it in a future song and or video, but she probably will never say who actually did it because she doesn’t want her beehive to attack the actual person who did it. She doesn’t want to put that fervor on the person who did it. She would consider it bullying,” our insider adds.

One person who WON’T be spilling the beans is the person who made the story public. Bey and Jay’s inner world is an airtight locked down place so for Tiffany to dish so publicly about it in the way she did — from claiming an actress was hitting on Jay and that Beyoncé slid and put a stop to it, to the biting of Bey — she could get banned from the Bey’s circle.

In an Instagram live session on March 29, Tiff revealed, “‘Y’all need to stop asking me about this Beyoncé stuff because NDA’s are real. I’m not saying nothing else.” Ooh! So she’s had to sign a non-disclosure agreement over not saying anything more about what happened at Jay’s party apparently.

From the hints as to who the biter could be, Tiffany said it was an actress, someone who was at Jay’s LA post-concert party, someone Beyoncé knows as she allegedly said, “She not like that all the time,” when defending the suspect to Tiffany. From the known clues, the top suspects were narrowed down to actresses Sanaa Lathan, 46, and Sara Foster, 37. Both ladies then issued urgent denials that they had anything to do with biting Beyoncé.