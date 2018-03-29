Shalom Ifeanyi: 5 Things About Volleyball Player Who Claims She Was Kicked Off Team For Sexy Pics

That’s a foul! Shalom Ifeanyi says she was kicked off the University of Cincinnati volleyball team over her ‘seductive’ photos and she’s now suing the school for discrimination and sexual harassment!

1. She claims her former coach ‘harassed’ and ‘shamed’ her over social media photos. In a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court last week, Shalom Ifeanyi, 19, claimed that her time at the University of Cincinnati was a complete nightmare. She claims that she was a victim of race and sex discrimination, sexual harassment and a violation of due process, all at the hands of the school’s head women’s volleyball coach, Molly Alvey. Shalom transferred to the school from transferring from Oregon State University in January 2017, and “almost immediately upon her arrival on campus [head volleyball coach Molly Alvey] began harassing and shaming her about pictures she was posting on her personal social media accounts,” she claims in her lawsuit, according to Buzzfeed. Ultimately, Molly kicked Shalom off the team in the summer of 2017, which ultimately ended her athletic scholarship at the school.

2. Shalom did not post nude photos, but got chewed out anyway. Shalom’s lawsuit recalls an alleged meeting between her and Coach Alvey. As Shalom was recovering from knee surgery, she met with Molly to discuss rehabilitation. During the chat, Molly allegedly pulled up Shalom’s Instagram account, specifically a picture of her in a white top. “When the football players see this, what do you think they see? They see your breasts. It’s seductive,” Coach Alvey allegedly said, per Heavy. Shalom deleted the photo in fear of retalitation.

3. She accused her coach of body shaming her. As a top volleyball prospect, “because of her speed, power, strong build – similar to that of Serena Williams – and her ability to jump and hit a ‘heavy ball,’ ” according to her lawsuit, many coaches scouted Shalom in high school – including Molly Alvey. Her lawsuit claims that Molly was “ware of [Shalom’s] strong build and her dark, African American complexion.” With Coach Alvey pretty aware of what she looked like, Shalom didn’t understand why she was seemingly being singled out for her social media photos.

Days after the face-to-face, where the coach told her to take down one photo, Shalom got a text message from Alvey demanding remove a second picture. “Ok Coach However I feel like I’m being body shamed because I’m not flat chested,” she reportedly responded. “I’m not trying to show my boobs coach, I can’t make them go away. In these pictures I just got my hair done and really liked my makeup and thought the pictures were pretty. My teammates have swimsuit photos that are more revealing than me in a tank top. I will delete them if you really want me too [sic] but I feel like because people say I’m pretty I’m being sexualized. There’s a history of black women because of their bodies being sexualized and that’s what appears to be happening to me. I can’t help the way I’m built. I am not trying to argue, I just feel like I have to be flat chested or really skinny in order to post.”

4. Shalom was praised before she was cut. During the week of June 24, 2017, Shalom was awarded “top performer of the week” by the strength training coach. Keep in mind, she won that while she was rehabilitating her knee. On or around June 29, Coach Alvey called Shalom into her office and said she was off the team, citing “different philosophies.” Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Maggie McKinley was present for the meeting – she’s also mentioned in the complaint — and she told Shalom to return her uniform and remove all her belongings out of her dorm, because the room was going to be given to another student-athlete.

5. The coach that fired her one said she would ‘fit immediately’ into the UC program’s ‘culture.’ Shalom is a second-generation athlete. Her father, Israel Ifeanyichukwu, played football at USC and was the defensive captain of the 1996 Rose Bowl Champion team. He made it to the NFL, playing in the league for six years after the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 1996. She comes from a sports family and has been a volleyball superstar since she was 14. In fact, Molly Alvey was excited when Shalom decided to transfer to UC.

“We are very excited to add Shalom to our team” Alvey said in a press release. “She has a very positive, upbeat personality and intense competitive spirit on the court. She will fit immediately into our program’s culture. I expect Shalom to score points at the net with her fast arm. She hits a heavy ball and is working on developing multiple shots to her game.”

The school had no comment on pending legal matters, according to WCPO. NCAA transfer rules prohibit Shalom from playing volleyball at another school for the 2018-19 season. Because of that, she had no athletic scholarship money to help pay for tuition. She’s seeking $75,000 in damages.