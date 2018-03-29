Travis Scott Sued For Skipping Concert 2 Days After Stormi’s Birth: Will He Pay Up?

While Travis Scott was there for Kylie Jenner when she gave birth to Stormi, he was NOT there for his fans — and he’s being sued as a result! Find out for how much.

Travis Scott, 25, was just trying to be a good father and boyfriend when he skipped a February 3 appearance in order to be there for his newborn daughter Stormi Webster. But while he may have been doing the fatherly thing, he totally let his fans down — AND the nightclub that hired him. As a result, he’s getting hit where it hurts — in the wallet! Kylie Jenner, 20, had only given birth two days before his scheduled performance though, so we can understand his hesitation to leave his GF and baby. See pics of Travis and Kylie together.

Travis was contractually scheduled to perform at Myth Live nightclub near Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 3, according to a lawsuit filed by entertainment events company PJAM on March 20, which was obtained by The Blast on March 28. The appearance was supposed to go down one day before Super Bowl Sunday, which is the day Kylie ended up revealing her daughter’s February 1 birth to the world. Travis never showed though, and PJAM is not about to just let it slide — especially since they had already paid him upfront.

The suit states that on the day of February 3, “despite his contractual obligations, [Travis] refused to show up for the event.” The rapper signed the original contract on January 24 and was given an advance of $150,000 at that time. He allegedly has not paid that money back despite not following through on his obligation. His booking agent was also allegedly paid $10,000. Not only that, but a private jet was even arranged for Travis’ travel accommodations. If that’s not enough, the contract states the new dad was guaranteed $200,000 in total.

“As a result of this breach, [PJAM] suffered significant damages including the sums paid to XX Global [the legal agent and representative of Travis] and [Travis] and their booking agent, the sums paid to arrange Webster’s travel, the sum’s paid to advertise the event, lease the venue and hire staff, and the lost profits [PJAM] would have realized on this event,” the suit states. Yikes!

In addition, the company is claiming to have suffered “reputational harm” as a result of Travis’ absence. They’ve even requested a jury trial and are asking for damages, coverage of attorney’s fees, and prejudgment interest. Despite having this lawsuit on his plate, Travis has reportedly surpassed expectations and his being a great father to little Stormi.

“He is taking great care of Stormi and being good to Kylie at the same time,” an insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “So far, so good — Stormi, Kylie, and Travis all seem to be happy.” We love how the rapper is putting family first!