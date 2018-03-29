Tiffany Haddish BANNED From Revealing Who Bit Beyonce Because, As She Admits: ‘NDAs Are Real’

The ‘Who Bit Beyonce’ mystery has yet to be solved, and it looks like Tiffany Haddish will NEVER get to reveal the suspect!

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish stirred social media into a frenzy when she explained in an interview with GQ Magazine that she witnessed a celebrity bite Beyoncé in the face. And while the Beyhive has been busy channeling their inner Nancy Drew, it looks like the investigation has hit a road block. During an Instagram live video on March 29, Tiffany revealed she can’t name the suspect. “Y’all need to stop asking me about this Beyonce stuff because NDAs are real. I’m not saying nothing else,” she said. So, legally the comedian really can’t tell us who did it because she allegedly signed a non disclosure agreement. Her lips are sealed! Such a bummer, right!

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with their own theories. So far, the list of possible biters includes: Sanaa Lathan (who Tiffany originally named), Jennifer Lawrence, Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sara Foster, Nicki Minaj, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Sarah hilariously responded to the accusation by posting a photo of herself from her show Buffy the Vampire Slayer captioned, “All right, I admit it. It was me #TheBiter.” Nevertheless, this has become quite the mystery. Even funny girl Chrissy Tiegen claims she knows who did it. “I can only think og one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst,” she tweeted on March 26.

Interestingly, Chrissy returned to Twitter later that day to report a new discovery. “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH,” Chrissy explained. What a cliff hanger! But really, we can’t take it anymore. We need to get to the bottom of this. Too bad Tiffany can no longer help.